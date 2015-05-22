WASHINGTON May 22 Legislation key to sealing a Pacific trade pact passed another critical test in the U.S. Senate on Friday, boosting hopes for a deal that is central to President Barack Obama's strategic shift toward Asia.

For the second time in two days, the Senate voted to limit debate on a bill, 61 to 38, granting the White House authority to speed trade deals through Congress, which is opposed by many of Obama's fellow Democrats.

The bill will now face a final Senate vote before being considered by the House of Representatives. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler)