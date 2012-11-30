By Doug Palmer
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 30 U.S. Trade Representative Ron
Kirk on Friday urged Russia to keep its market open to U.S. meat
products and expressed hope the U.S. Senate would soon pass a
bill upgrading trade relations between the two countries, his
office said.
Kirk, who is in his final months as USTR, also met with
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kostyantyn Gryshchenko to urge
Ukraine not to proceed with actions that have alarmed many
members of the World Trade Organization.
Russia is the newest member of the WTO, but the U.S.
Congress has to repeal a Cold War provision known as the
Jackson-Vanik amendment for the two countries to establish
"permanent normal trade relations."
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill earlier this
month to establish PNTR, and U.S. business groups are pushing
hard for the Senate to pass the legislation before lawmakers
adjourn at the end of the year.
Kirk told Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov
he hoped the U.S. Senate would soon act on the bill, but
emphasized the importance of "Russia abiding by all its WTO
obligations," the U.S. trade office said.
U.S. manufacturers such as Caterpillar Inc and
Boeing Co worry they will be left at a disadvantage to
other suppliers if Congress does not approve the trade bill.
U.S. farm state lawmakers are also worried about the
potential for Russia to use phony food safety concerns to block
imports of U.S. beef, pork and poultry.
Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, in a letter
on Thursday urged U.S. Agriculture Under Secretary Michael Scuse
to press on that issue when he travels to Russia next week.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has caused an uproar by announcing it
wants to raise tariffs on more than 350 product lines above the
maximum level it negotiated to join the WTO.
Trade experts say the unprecedented request to change so
many agricultural and industrial tariff lines poses a systemic
threat to world trading system because it could encourage other
countries to follow Ukraine's example.
Ukraine's plan to raise tariffs includes cars, trucks,
agricultural machinery, meat, flowers, fruit, vegetables,
washing machines and even syringes.
Kirk reiterated the United States' concerns in the meeting
on Friday with Gryshchenko, which followed a joint statement
earlier this week from a number of WTO members urging Ukraine to
reverse course, the U.S. trade office said.
That group included Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile,
Colombia, Croatia, the European Union, Guatemala, Hong Kong,
Iceland, Japan, South Korea, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico,
New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Paraguay, Singapore, Switzerland,
Turkey and the United States.