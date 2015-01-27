WASHINGTON Jan 27 The final form of an
ambitious Pacific trade pact is coming into focus, U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman said on Tuesday as he urged
Congress get behind the U.S. trade agenda.
In remarks prepared for delivery to key congressional
committees, Froman said the administration was looking to
lawmakers to pass bipartisan legislation allowing a streamlined
approval process for trade deals, such as the 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership.
TPP chief negotiators are gathered in New York this week for
talks on the pact, which some hope can be wrapped up by
mid-March, and Froman said elements of a deal were falling into
place.
"We have made important progress in the market access
negotiations and in addressing a number of twenty-first century
issues such as intellectual property, digital trade, competition
with state-owned enterprises, and labor and environmental
protections," Froman said in his testimony, according to
excerpts released by his office in advance.
The USTR will also unveil a new website with information on
how the TPP will benefit Americans at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT),
before the hearing starts at 10 a.m. EST.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes)