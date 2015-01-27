* U.S. Trade Representative says Congress should pass
fast-track
* Lawmakers quiz Michael Froman on currency manipulation
* Senate committee chair warns no Pacific pact before
fast-track
(Adds details from House committee hearing)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The top U.S. trade official
told lawmakers on Tuesday an ambitious Pacific trade pact could
be wrapped up within months as he urged Congress to back the
administration's trade agenda.
In testimony to congressional committees, U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman said the administration looked to
lawmakers to pass bipartisan legislation allowing a streamlined
approval process for trade deals, such as the 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
TPP chief negotiators are meeting in New York this week and
a U.S. negotiator said the talks aimed to close all but the
trickiest issues. Some see a mid-March completion
date.
"We are not done yet but I feel confident that we are making
good progress and we can close out a positive package soon,"
Froman told the Senate Committee on Finance, adding parties
aimed for a deal in a "small number of months."
Still, outstanding issues were "significant." There was no
consensus on how long to protect the exclusivity of biologic
drugs and gaps on other intellectual property protections,
environmental protection rules, investment and state-owned
enterprises, he said.
At hearings with the Senate and House committees responsible
for trade, both Republicans and Democrats said trade
negotiations should seek to stop trading partners from
manipulating their currencies. Senator Charles Schumer, a New
York Democrat, said he would not support the TPP without action
on currencies.
Froman said Treasury had the lead on exchange rates and was
pushing the issue one-on-one and in international forums.
The White House's plans to seal a trade agreement covering
40 percent of the world economy and fast-track legislation in
2015 face opposition from some Democrats worried about the
impact on jobs at home and some conservative Republicans opposed
to giving President Barack Obama more power.
During the House committee hearing, lawmakers brandished
cheese and car keys to represent local industries potentially
affected by trade deals. Froman said officials were consulting
with stakeholders every step of the way.
Republican Orrin Hatch, chairman of the Senate Committee on
Finance, said it would be a "grave mistake" to close TPP before
securing trade promotion authority (TPA), which allows the White
House to submit trade deals to Congress for a yes-or-no vote,
without amendments, in exchange for setting negotiating goals.
Hatch said there was no firm timeline for introducing a TPA
bill, which experts say will encourage the best offers from
trading partners, but he hoped to move it in February.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Matthew Lewis, Diane Craft and Phil
Berlowitz)