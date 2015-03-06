WASHINGTON, March 6 A delay in finalizing
legislation to streamline the passage of trade deals through the
U.S. Congress should not push back the timetable for completing
a Pacific trade deal, a senior State Department official said on
Friday.
Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the
Environment Catherine Novelli said even if lawmakers do not vote
on so-called fast track legislation until April, it will not
stop negotiators from pressing ahead with the 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
"I don't think that would impede in any way being able to
complete the TPP," Novelli told Reuters.
"We are very optimistic that these issues can be ironed out
and that a bill can be brought forward, even if it's not being
voted on on the floor in March, the bill itself can be brought
forward."
Senate Committee on Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch, a
Republican, said this week that talks with Democrats on the
legislation were "stuck" and he did not see the bill, which
would give Congress a yes-or-no vote on trade deals, coming up
on the legislative schedule before next month.
New Zealand Trade Minister Tim Groser said on Feb. 26 the
deal had to be finished by mid-year.
The United States is also negotiating a trade deal with the
European Union, which is keen for Washington to commit to
exports of oil and natural gas.
Novelli said the United States' 40-year-old ban on crude oil
exports was not up for discussion as part of the Transatlantic
Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), while talks were
continuing on natural gas.
"We have not normally had energy be part of our agreements,
we have not put down a hard foot on that though with the EU, and
that remains to be worked out," Novelli said.
