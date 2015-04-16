UPDATE 2-Linde chairman survives protest vote over Praxair merger
* Reitzle reiterates would use casting vote to push merger through (Releads with vote, adds chairman, shareholder quotes)
(Fixes day of week to Thursday)
WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. senators struck a bipartisan deal to allow a bill to fast track trade deals through Congress to move in parallel with aid for workers hurt by trade, opening the door to introducing the bill as soon as Thursday, they said.
U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said a deal with the panel's top Democrat, Ron Wyden, was close.
At the start of a committee hearing on trade, Hatch and Wyden said the committee could reconvene later on Thursday if needed to consider legislation.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes)
* Reitzle reiterates would use casting vote to push merger through (Releads with vote, adds chairman, shareholder quotes)
* Pool of approximately 13,700 loans, totaling $3.036 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders