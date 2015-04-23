UPDATE 1-Mexico annual inflation reaches highest in nearly 8 years
(Adds data, economist's comments) MEXICO CITY, May 9 Mexican annual inflation quickened to its fastest pace in nearly eight years as consumer prices rose 5.82 percent in the year through April, government data showed on Tuesday Consumer prices rose 0.12 percent in April, pressured by spikes in some food prices, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, the national statistics institute said. A Reuters poll had forecast a 5.74 percent annual