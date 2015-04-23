WASHINGTON, April 23 A U.S. House of Representatives panel on Thursday approved a bill to streamline the passage of trade deals through Congress, legislation that is seen as critical to closing an ambitious Pacific trade pact.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted 25 to 13 in favor of the bill, clearing it for consideration by the full House. A Senate panel approved the legislation on Wednesday. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler)