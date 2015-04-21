WASHINGTON, April 21 U.S. senators said on Tuesday they plan to push for stronger rules against currency manipulation in legislation that is key to reaching a major Pacific trade pact.

During a Senate Committee on Finance hearing on legislation to streamline the passage of trade deals through Congress, several Democratic senators raised concerns about trading partners devaluing currencies to make their exports cheaper.

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow said she planned to introduce a range of amendments, including on currency manipulation, on Wednesday, when the committee is expected to vote on so-called fast track and other trade bills.

"Probably the votes are there, but certainly without strong currency enforcement, it will not have my vote," she said.

The bill includes a provision to direct trading partners to refrain from currency manipulation. But critics say it cannot be properly enforced.

Trade promotion authority (TPA) allows Congress to set negotiating objectives for trade deals such as the nearly-complete 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, in exchange for a yes-or-no vote. That gives trading partners certainty deals will not be picked apart.

Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, a Republican, said if the TPA bill passed the committee on Wednesday, it could go for a full Senate vote "within the next month."

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue urged senators to support the legislation, which must be approved by the House of Representatives as well.

"TPA is critical because economic growth and job creation at home depend on our ability to sell American goods and services overseas," he said.

But the head of the AFL-CIO union group said trade agreements have led to job losses and that labor protections in the TPP, which can later be extended to include other countries, fell short.

"(TPP) could be the last trade agreement we negotiate, so it's especially crucial that we get the terms right," said AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Dan Grebler)