* Senators plan to push for tough currency rules in trade
bill
* Treasury says Pacific trading partners oppose enforceable
rules
* Democrats push back against Republican rush to pass fast
track
WASHINGTON, April 21 U.S. lawmakers' proposals
to sanction countries that deliberately weaken their currencies
could derail a Pacific trade pact that is a key part of the
Obama administration's pivot to Asia, the Treasury warned on
Tuesday.
The Senate could vote on a Trade Promotion Authority bill to
speed deals through Congress as early as next week, when Japan's
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses a joint meeting of Congress.
Japan is a key partner in the 12-nation Trans Pacific
Partnership (TPP), and supporters of a deal say that countries
negotiating with Washington want to be sure that concessions
they make will not unravel during ratification in Congress.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said consultations with
other TPP countries showed they would never sign up to rules
that risk constraining central banks, whose easy money policies
to stimulate growth can help to weaken currencies.
"Seeking enforceable currency provisions would likely derail
the conclusion of the TPP given the deep reservations held by
our trading partners," Lew wrote in a letter to senior
lawmakers.
The Japanese yen and euro have fallen sharply against the
dollar due to money-printing programs by their central banks,
making companies based there more competitive in exports.
An amendment drafted by Republican Rob Portman and Democrat
Debbie Stabenow, to be introduced at a Senate Finance Committee
debate on a package of trade bills on Wednesday, would beef up
rules against currency manipulation. These currently allow the
administration discretion on how to get trading partners to toe
the line.
Trade promotion authority, or TPA, allows Congress to set
negotiating objectives for trade in exchange for a yes-or-no
vote. That gives trading partners certainty deals will not be
picked apart.
"Without strong currency enforcement, it will not have my
vote," said Stabenow, whose state of Michigan is home to U.S.
auto manufacturers worried about more competition from TPP
partner Japan, such as Ford and General Motors.
Republican John Thune, a member of the Senate leadership
team, said it would be "perfect timing" for the fast track bill
to go for a full Senate vote during Abe's visit.
"You've got to strike while the iron is hot," he said.
But Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said he was
concerned about the rush on the legislation, which is opposed by
many Democrats worried about the impact of trade deals on jobs
and faces a close vote in Congress.
"Slow this thing down a little bit," said Reid, who has
voted consistently against free trade deals.
