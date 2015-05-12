PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9
May 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON May 12 Legislation key to sealing a Pacific trade pact failed a key test in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in the first broad gauge of congressional sentiment toward a deal that is central to President Barack Obama's strategic shift on Asia.
The Senate voted 52-45, missing the 60-vote threshold, to not limit debate on whether to proceed with a bill granting the White House authority to speed trade deals through Congress, which is opposed by many of Obama's fellow Democrats. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Some UK exporters enjoy windfall profits from sterling fall