* White House calls setback "snafu" vows to continue battle
* Japan says fast track bill indispensible for TPP
(Adds Japan govt comment)
By Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, May 12 U.S. President Barack Obama's
push for a pan-Pacific trade pact, a key part of his strategic
pivot to Asia, suffered a major blow at the hands of Senate
Democrats on Tuesday when they blocked debate on a bill that
would have smoothed the path for the deal.
The stunning outcome cast doubt on the Trade Promotion
Authority (TPA) "fast track" bill which is key to the Obama
administration's ability to complete the 12-nation Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP).
Washington's negotiating partners say enacting U.S.
fast-track legislation to expedite passage of any trade deal is
vital to clinching an agreement that would create a free trade
zone covering 40 percent of the world economy.
"Each negotiation member nation considers the TPA bill
indispensable towards an early agreement on TPP talks," said
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news
conference. Tokyo has long said TPP members would find it
difficult to make trade concessions if the trade deal was
subject to revision in the U.S. Congress.
"Japan strongly hopes an early enactment of the bill in the
U.S.," Suga, the top government spokesman, told a regular news
conference.
Failure to clinch a U.S.-led TPP agreement could also damage
Washington's leadership image in Asia, where China is forging
ahead with a new Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment
Bank (AIIB) without the participation of the United States and
Japan.
The Senate voted 52-45 - short of the 60 votes needed - to
pave the way for debate on the "fast-track" trade authority for
Obama. "What we just saw here is pretty shocking," said Senate
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican.
The vote marked a victory for Senate Democratic leader Harry
Reid, an outspoken opponent of fast-track, after weeks of
speculation that the toughest fight would be in the House of
Representatives and not the Senate.
Under fast-track, Congress can approve or reject trade deals
negotiated by the administration but not amend deals such as the
TPP, a potential legacy-defining achievement for Obama.
Pro-trade U.S. Senate Democrats, including Senator Ron Wyden
of Oregon, insisted that fast-track authority be bundled
together with three other trade bills, including one that would
impose import duties on countries that manipulate their
currencies for unfair trade advantage.
The White House strongly opposes the measure. A source
familiar with negotiations in the Senate said one option would
be to bundle the four bills together but take out the currency
provision. That could be voted on separately, said the source.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, a Republican,
told reporters that it could take a day or two to broker a
compromise while Democrats predicted it would come back.
"I don't think today's vote is a death knell for TPA, but it
is a very strong warning shot to the majority leader ... that
without worker protections, without enforcement provisions, they
will likely not move forward," Democratic Senator Chris Coons
told reporters.
'PROCEDURAL SNAFU'
Negotiations on the TPP are nearly complete, but trading
partners have said they want to see fast-track legislation
enacted before finalising the pact, which would stretch from
Japan to Chile. That would create the biggest trade deal since
the North American Free Trade Agreement liberalized trade
between the United States, Canada and Mexico.
More than two decades later, that pact is blamed by many on
the left in the United States for factory closures and job
losses and has soured sentiment toward the TPP.
Now, McConnell faces the tough choice of possibly bending to
Democrats' demands and in so doing, losing Republican votes in
the Senate and House.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest played down the day's
developments as a "procedural snafu" and said the White House
would continue to work to push the legislation forward.
Only one Democrat, Senator Tom Carper of Delaware, backed
the measure, despite a White House campaign blitz to win
Democratic support.
Obama held a "constructive" meeting on Tuesday afternoon
with 10 Senate Democrats to discuss how to advance fast-track
legislation, the White House said in a statement.
Senate Republicans stuck together in voting to let the bill
pass its first test. However, McConnell at the last minute
changed his vote to "no" in a procedural move that lets him
bring the bill to a vote again in the future.
The failure to secure the needed votes sent a worrying
signal about the level of support for fast track, which is
opposed by unions, environmental and consumer groups but backed
by businesses, which reacted with disappointment.
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell and Roberta Rampton in
Washington and Kaori Kaneko and Linda Sieg in Tokyo; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky, Ken Wills and Michael Perry)