* U.S. Senate votes 65 to 33 to move ahead with fast-track
* Senate backs import duties for currency manipulators
* African, developing countries' duty-free access extended
By Richard Cowan and Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, May 14 A 12-nation Pacific trade
agreement cleared a crucial test in the U.S. Senate on Thursday,
giving a resounding thumbs-up to legislation that holds the key
to President Barack Obama's diplomatic pivot to Asia.
Just two days after Democrats defied Obama to block debate
on a bill to "fast-track" trade deals such as the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) trade deal through Congress, the Senate voted
65 to 33 to move ahead with consideration of the measure.
Strong support for the bill on this second go-round suggests
senators are unlikely to reject the bill, although heated debate
is still expected in the Senate over amendments and later in the
House of Representatives, where many Democrats staunchly oppose
the TPP on fears trade liberalization will cost U.S. jobs.
The about-face came after Democrats won a separate vote on a
bill punishing countries that manipulate their currencies to
keep their exports cheap, and followed a renewed round of
personal lobbying by Obama.
Thirteen of 44 Democrats joined with Republicans, who voted
in lock-step to give backers of the legislation more than the 60
votes needed to proceed in the 100-member Senate.
Under fast-track, the U.S. Congress can approve or reject
trade deals such as the TPP deal, but it cannot amend the
contents of the pact, a centerpiece of Obama's strategy to
counter China's rising economic and diplomatic clout in Asia.
Obama's aggressive defense of fast-track has put him at odds
with the left wing of the Democratic Party, pitting him against
Senator Elizabeth Warren, a leading liberal voice.
The president played down those differences on Thursday,
saying he shared many of the left's concerns about trade but
that blocking trade deals was not the way to fix
problems.
CURRENCY CLASH LOOMS
The Senate is expected to debate amendments to the
fast-track bill next week and Republican Senator Rob Portman, a
former U.S. Trade Representative, said he would seek to write
sanctions against currency manipulators into trade deals, a move
backed by U.S. automakers such as Ford Motor Co.
The White House, which has warned such sanctions would
derail the TPP, has so far side-stepped a clash by convincing
Democrats to isolate currency rules into a separate customs
bill. That passed the Senate with the support of all Democrats
and more than half the chamber's Republicans.
Portman said he would also seek to include those rules -
allowing import duties against currency cheats - into fast-track
itself.
Democratic Senator Charles Schumer said action on currency
might be needed as a sweetener for fast-track in the House,
where many Democrats say labor and environmental protections
fall short and some conservative Republicans oppose any more
power for Obama.
"There's a broad feeling we have to do something against
China," Schumer said. Many lawmakers blame China's trade gains
on an overly-weak Chinese currency.
Obama said he had spoken to Schumer and other lawmakers
concerned about currency manipulation on how to find language
that would not have a "blow-back" effect on U.S. monetary
policy.
House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, said any attempt
to legislate currency levels would be "laughable," signaling
that Republicans, who have a majority in the House, would push
strongly against currency rules.
Passage is already far from assured, with House Democratic
leader Nancy Pelosi voicing concerns of her own.
The fast-track bill would effectively give Obama and his
successor six years to negotiate additional trade deals that
could not be amended by Congress. "I would hope there could be
some addressing of the length of time," Pelosi told reporters.
The TPP would create a free trade zone covering 40 percent
of the world economy, making it the biggest trade deal since the
North American Free Trade Agreement liberalized trade between
the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Trading partners have said they want to see the legislation
enacted before finalizing the pact - a task the administration
wants to complete this year.
The Senate also passed a bill extending duty-free access to
U.S. markets for African and other developing nations.
