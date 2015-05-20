(Combines stories on procedural vote, Ex-Im)
By Richard Cowan and Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON May 19 Legislation to fast track
trade deals through Congress inched a step closer to a U.S.
Senate vote on Tuesday but Democratic and Republican senators
threatened to block debate until they are assured of a vote to
keep the Export-Import Bank alive.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican,
took procedural steps aimed at bringing a debate on the trade
bill, which is seen as key to securing a Pacific trade pact.
McConnell's move was aimed at limiting the time for
considering legislation President Barack Obama wants to help him
complete negotiations on the 12-country Trans-Pacific
Partnership.
"It is my hope that we would be able to process a number of
amendments ... and then move forward and we'll have a couple of
days to accomplish that," McConnell said.
Sixty votes are needed in the 100-member Senate to speed up
the debate, but reaching that threshold might be difficult.
Democrat Maria Cantwell, one of 13 Democrats who backed an
earlier procedural vote on the legislation, said she would not
support moving ahead without a promise on the future of the U.S.
export credit agency.
Ex-Im's mandate to support U.S. exporters and foreign buyers
of U.S. goods runs out on June 30, when critics want the bank to
close.
In a power play to force a vote on Ex-Im, Cantwell was
joined by Republican Lindsay Graham, who also voted for the
trade legislation, which would restrict Congress to a yes-or-no
vote on trade deals and prevent amendments.
"You are not going to get my vote for cloture or anything
else this year until we get a vote on the Ex-Im Bank," Graham
said on the Senate floor.
Some conservative Republicans say Ex-Im promotes corporate
welfare and say businesses should turn to the private sector for
export support. But advocates argue services like credit
guarantees and insurance are vital for smaller exporters.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Richard Cowen; Editing by
Sandra Maler, Bernard Orr)