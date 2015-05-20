WASHINGTON May 20 Senior U.S. senators on
Wednesday urged colleagues to support a compromise on boosting
rules against currency manipulation in trade legislation key to
a Pacific trade pact.
Republican Orrin Hatch and Democrat Ron Wyden, the senior
members of the Senate Committee on Finance, offered a joint
amendment to legislation creating a fast track for trade deals
through Congress. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill
this week.
The White House has said U.S. President Barack Obama would
veto the bill if lawmakers back a proposed amendment to force
sanctions against currency manipulators, which Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew said was a poison pill for the 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Hatch and Wyden said their approach would strengthen
language already in the bill to pressure trading partners to
avoid currency manipulation, but not go too far.
"Our amendment, which would provide maximum flexibility, is
a better alternative for addressing currency manipulation for a
number of reasons," Hatch said.
The amendment sets out a narrow definition of currency
manipulation. The senators said it provided no threat to the
independence of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy or
Treasury's ability to set exchange-rate policy, key concerns
raised by the administration and some lawmakers.
But the proposal did not convince those who say that rules
must have teeth and that countries such as Japan and China have
gained trade advantages by keeping their currencies artificially
weak and depressing the price of exports.
Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown said the amendment was too
weak and its supporters were opposed to the tough laws needed to
create a level playing field for U.S. exporters.
"It is a poison pill in reverse," Brown told reporters.
American Automotive Policy Council President Matt Blunt said
the amendment was a "rewording" of existing rules and gave
officials too many options for how to tackle currency cheats.
AAPC represents companies including Ford Motor Co and
General Motors Co, which are worried about competition
from TPP partner Japan and want the country to accept more U.S.
cars.
