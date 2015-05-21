* Senators push contentious amendments
* Tough fight seen ahead in House
By Richard Cowan
Washington, May 21 President Barack Obama on
Thursday moved closer to winning the power to speed trade deals
through the U.S. Congress when the Senate advanced legislation
important to his Asian trade push.
Senators voted 62-38 to set up a speedy decision on the
"fast-track" trade negotiating authority the president needs to
complete the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.
The TPP is part of Obama's so-called pivot to Asia, a
strategy to counter China's rising economic and diplomatic clout
in Asia.
Obama called the vote "a big step forward," adding that his
trade agenda dovetails with the "strong labor standards, strong
environmental standards" that his fellow Democrats in Congress
are demanding.
Thirteen of 44 Democrats backed the legislation in the
Senate's second procedural vote. Some supported moving ahead
with fast-track after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a
Republican, assured them he would set a vote next month on a
bill to renew the Export-Import Bank's charter, according to
leading Democratic senators. The charter is due to expire at the
end of June.
They were joined by 49 of 54 Republicans, giving supporters
of the legislation more than the 60 votes needed to proceed in
the 100-member Senate.
With some of the Senate's arcane procedural underbrush
cleared away, senators tried to focus on amendments to the bill
- some of them contentious - and there could be yet another
procedural vote requiring 60 supporters.
Senate leaders spent much of Thursday seeking agreement on
which amendments to the bill would be considered on the bill
that McConnell was aiming to pass by week's end, with only a
simple majority needed to pass it.
Under fast-track, Congress can approve or reject trade deals
such as the TPP, with 11 other countries ranging from Japan to
Chile, but not amend their contents.
But the path is not clear yet. Amendments could include
controversial sanctions on trading partners that manipulate
their currencies, a move opposed by the partners.
The White House has said it will veto the bill if lawmakers
insist on penalties. It instead prefers a diplomatic approach to
dissuade countries from deliberately weakening their currencies
to make exports cheaper.
The TPP, which is near completion after more than five years
of negotiations, would create a free trade zone covering 40
percent of the world economy. Trading partners have said they
want to see fast-track enacted before finalizing the pact, a
goal the administration has set for this year.
The bill must also pass the House of Representatives, where
an even tougher fight is expected. Some conservatives oppose
giving the White House more power, and many of Obama's Democrats
worry about the impact on jobs and the environment.
Obama has campaigned aggressively for fast-track over
objections from the left wing of the Democratic Party, including
Senator Elizabeth Warren, the influential liberal from
Massachusetts.
Warren is pushing an amendment to take away fast-track
authority for any TPP deal that allows companies to sue foreign
governments, which critics say would allow them to dodge health
and environmental standards.
Supporters of the provisions argue they will keep
governments from discriminating against foreign investors.
The pact is the biggest trade deal since the North American
Free Trade Agreement freed up trade between the United States,
Canada and Mexico.
More than two decades later, many blame that deal for
factory closures and job losses, and see the TPP as producing
more of the same.
