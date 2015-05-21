BRIEF-iHeartCommunications says extended expiration time, withdrawal deadline in Notes exchange offers
* Says on May 11, 2017, co extended expiration time and withdrawal deadline in previously announced exchange offers - sec filing
WASHINGTON May 21 Legislation key to sealing a Pacific trade pact passed another important test in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, boosting hopes for a deal that is central to President Barack Obama's strategic shift toward Asia.
The Senate voted 62-38 to limit debate on a bill granting the White House authority to speed trade deals through Congress, which is opposed by many of Obama's fellow Democrats.
(Reporting by Rick Cowan and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Will Dunham)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian stocks rose on Friday for the fourth straight day as Petróleo Brasileiro SA shares hit an 11-week high after the state-controlled oil company reported its strongest operating profit ever. Preferred shares of Petrobras, as the company is known, jumped as much as 5.1 percent after earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 19 percent to 25.254 billion reais ($8.1 billion), beating the consensus forecast