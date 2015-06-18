(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, June 18 Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives will try to revive legislation central
to President Barack Obama's Pacific Rim trade deal on Thursday
by offering up a simpler version of a bill that failed
dramatically last week.
The move represents a rapid course correction by Republican
leaders and Obama, who both favor the proposed Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) agreement, a keystone of the president's push
to strengthen American ties with Asia.
Under the new plan, lawmakers are expected to debate and
vote on whether to give Obama "fast-track" authority to speed
the 12-nation TPP through Congress, this time without a
companion measure to renew an expiring program helping U.S.
workers hurt by trade.
If the new bill succeeds in the House, it would have to win
Senate approval as well, with a vote possibly coming next week.
An earlier bill that combined the two measures backfired
last Friday when Democrats, who traditionally support the worker
aid program, voted against it in order to stop the broader
fast-track initiative.
Many Democrats, who have strong links to trade unions, fear
trade deals such as the TPP will cost U.S. jobs as employers
chase lower costs in signatory countries.
Obama has said that without the TPP, China would gain more
influence than the United States in shaping regional trade
rules.
Friday's vote was a slap in the face for Obama, who had
personally appealed to his fellow Democrats to support his trade
agenda built around the TPP, which would stretch from Singapore,
Malaysia and Vietnam to Canada, Mexico and Australia.
On Wednesday, House and Senate Republican leaders committed
to pressing ahead with the worker aid program in a separate
bill, although it was not clear whether that would be enough to
keep Senate Democrats behind the initiative.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday that
Obama is open to a legislative strategy that separates
fast-track from worker aid, as long as both issues make it to
his desk to be signed into law.
Under fast-track authority, the president can negotiate
trade agreements, such as the TPP, knowing Congress can approve
or reject the deals, but not amend them.
TPP partners such as Japan, the second-biggest economy in
the pact after the United States, have said fast-track is vital
to completing the TPP, as it gives trading partners confidence
that deals will not be picked apart in Congress.
Some details on the trade package have been released.
.
(Additional reporting by Julia Edwards, Roberta Rampton, Jeff
Mason and Alex Wilts; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Ken Wills)