* House of Representatives backs trade bill 218 to 208
* Passes on second attempt in less than a week
* Legislation must return to Senate
WASHINGTON, June 18 U.S. lawmakers narrowly
approved legislation key to securing a hallmark Pacific trade
deal on Thursday, partly reversing a defeat less than a week
before, in a boost to President Barack Obama's goal of
strengthening U.S. economic ties with Asia.
The House of Representatives voted 218 to 208 to give the
White House authority to close trade deals such as the 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which encompasses 40 percent of
the global economy and is close to completion.
But the bill, a stripped-down version of legislation which
failed at a vote last week, must now go back to the Senate for
approval, where a vote is likely next week.
The House has been wrestling for weeks with fast-track
authority, which lets lawmakers set negotiating objectives for
trade deals, such as the TPP, but restricts them to a yes-or-no
vote on the finished agreement.
Democrats last week dramatically rejected a personal appeal
from Obama to back legislation central to his hallmark Pacific
Rim trade deal by voting down a companion measure to renew an
expiring program to help workers hurt by trade.
The trade package consists of three basic components.
That measure was cut from the bill approved on Thursday, but
the change from the original legislation ensures a return to the
Senate, delaying final passage further.
In debate before the vote, many Democrats lined up on the
House floor to voice their anger with Obama's trade initiative.
"This thing is modeled after NAFTA (North American Free
Trade Agreement), which cost us 5 million jobs," said veteran
Democratic Representative Louise Slaughter.
Republicans, weary of the long struggle to pass fast-track,
urged the House to vote and move on. "Enacting trade promotion
authority is critical for our economy and for our national
security, and so we're going to get it done here today," Ways
and Means Committee chairman Paul Ryan, a Republican, said.
CLOCK TICKING
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden told Reuters pro-trade
Democrats were determined to pass both fast-track and the worker
aid program and were working on a plan to achieve that goal.
House Speaker John Boehner said he hoped the Senate would
soon take up fast-track and the worker aid program, which would
be tacked on to a bill renewing trade benefits for African
countries.
But members of the Congressional Black Caucus have warned
against using the bill as a "bargaining chip" and House
Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who voted against fast-track,
said she did not see a path forward for the worker aid program.
Many Democrats, who have strong links to trade unions, fear
trade deals such as the TPP will cost U.S. jobs as employers
chase lower costs in signatory countries.
The House vote is a good sign for the TPP, which would
harmonize standards on issues like intellectual property and
labor protections and lower trade barriers among the dozen
emerging and developed countries.
Approval of the TPP would open new markets for major U.S.
exporters such as Boeing, Ford, IBM,
Caterpillar, Merck and Cisco, policy
analysts said.
Negotiators are under pressure to finish the pact, which is
already more than five years in the making, to allow the TPP to
clear Congress before 2016 U.S. presidential election campaigns
dominate the agenda.
Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton has yet
to take a stand on the deal, but the former secretary of state
has said Obama should take on board legitimate concerns
expressed by fellow Democrats.
Some TPP partner countries, including Japan and Canada, want
fast track in place before making final offers on the trade
deal, which economists estimate would boost the global economy
by almost $300 billion a year.
Trade deals are controversial in the United States, which
has a share of exports to gross domestic product roughly half
that of China, partly because of the country's past experience
with NAFTA.
That pact freed up trade between the United States, Canada
and Mexico and, more than two decades later, is blamed by many
for U.S. factory closures and job losses and has soured
sentiment toward the TPP.
