By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON, Sept 16
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Friday engaged Ohio Governor John Kasich, a high-profile
political foe, to help press Republicans to approve the
12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal before he leaves
office in four months.
Obama was set to discuss strategy for the TPP in the Oval
Office with Kasich, who fell short in his bid to be the
Republican presidential candidate in the Nov. 8 election, and
arranged for him to speak with reporters afterward from the
White House briefing room lectern.
The unusual move is a sign of how the White House intends to
make a final full-court push to convince Republican leaders in
the U.S. Congress to approve the deal in a "lame duck" session
after the election, where the TPP has been pilloried by both
Republican and Democratic candidates.
"I welcome the fact that people will criticize me for
putting my country ahead of my party," Kasich told CNN ahead of
the meeting.
"The two most vociferous opponents of the trade agreement
are (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and (Chinese President)
Xi (Jinping), one of the most repressive leaders in the history
of China," he said. "That in and of itself can tell you why this
agreement is so important."
Republicans traditionally have backed free trade deals, but
their presidential candidate, Donald Trump, has blamed them for
U.S. job losses and threatened to tear them up should he win.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the deal
would not get a Senate vote this year, and House Speaker Paul
Ryan has said he does not see enough votes for it to pass.
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton has also opposed the
deal, which is unpopular with labor unions and environmental
groups.
Obama has said he hopes opposition cools after the election.
The White House has pointed to opinion polls showing most
Americans support trade as a sign that the TPP could still
squeak through Congress.
On his final trip to Asia earlier this month, Obama spent
time reassuring nervous partners that the United States would
finalize the deal. But on Friday, Vietnam's parliament indicated
it would not ratify the deal quickly.
Failure to pass the TPP would prompt Southeast Asian
countries to turn to China and Russia, Kasich said in an opinion
piece in the Wall Street Journal on Friday.
The White House also invited other business and political
leaders to join the Oval Office meeting, including former
Republican Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, International
Business Machines Corp Chief Executive Officer Virginia
Rometty and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)