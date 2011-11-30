* Kirk says trade one of few tools left to spur growth

* Working with Congress on "trade promotion authority"

* Stresses importance of Congress vote on Russia trade

* Says current approach to Doha round not working

By Doug Palmer

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 The White House plans a "robust" trade agenda for the coming year to help fuel economic growth, including legislation to pursue a Trans-Pacific trade pact and to grant permanent normal trade relations to Russia, the top U.S. trade official said on Wednesday.

"We're not going to leave any jobs on the table," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a wide-ranging speech at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on the benefits of negotiating new trade agreements and enforcing old pacts.

With public coffers drained by previous stimulus packages and constrained by mountains of national debt, "it's no secret that governments around the world have embraced a robust trade policy as one the few tools open ... to help spur economic growth and create jobs," Kirk said.

"That's one of the reasons that President (Barack) Obama has featured trade as a critical part of our overall economic strategy going forward."

Kirk said the United States and eight other countries in the Asia Pacific were determined to reach agreement on a regional trade pact by the end of 2012, and were looking at ways to incorporate Japan, Mexico and Canada into the talks without jeopardizing that goal.

He also told reporters after the speech that the Obama administration has begun quiet discussions with congressional leaders to get "trade promotion authority" for the Trans-Pacific Partnership talks.

That legislation, which expired in mid-2007, is considered essential for U.S. trade talks because it allows the White House to negotiate agreements that can be submitted to Congress for a straight yes or no vote, without any amendments.

"We're confident that we're going to be able to get it, but we want to make sure it's a thoughtful process and that we can get it in an expedited way," Kirk said.

US-EU TALKS, PLANE SPAT

The United States and the European Union agreed this week to explore ways to expand what is already the world's largest trade and investment relationship.

"Everything is on the table," said Kirk, who is co-chairing a high-level working group with EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht to examine options for cutting tariffs and regulatory barriers that could include a bilateral free-trade agreement.

Meanwhile, the EU faces a deadline on Thursday to tell the United States how it plans to comply with a World Trade Organization ruling against European "launch aid" loans for Airbus in the biggest dispute ever before the trade body.

The EU also has successfully challenged some U.S. support for Boeing at the WTO. But that case is still in the appeals stage so Washington is not yet obligated to put forward a plan to comply.

The Obama administration is determined its case against Airbus not become just a "paper victory" and wants to negotiate a deal with the EU to get rid of all "WTO-inconsistent" measures in the aerospace sector, Kirk said.

RUSSIA TRADE RELATIONS

Kirk also stressed the importance of Congress quickly approving permanent normal trade relations for Russia.

The United States must take that step to ensure its exporters share in the benefits of Russia's WTO entry, which is expecte soon, he said.

That is expected to be a difficult vote because of concerns in Congress about Russia's commitment to democracy and human rights, as well as other national security matters.

WTO rules would allow Russia to discriminate against U.S. companies if the United States does not repeal a Cold War measure known as the Jackson-Vanik amendment that tied trade relations to the rights of Jews to emigrate freely.

"We just have to find a way to make that happen," Kirk told the business group.

In regard to the biggest set of ongoing trade negotiations, Kirk repeated the U.S. view that the current approach to the 10-year-old Doha round of world trade talks is not working.

He said the United States was "leading conversations about how to turn the page toward fresh, credible approaches to the negotiations," but did not outline any new ideas.

Kirk pledged tough enforcement of existing trade agreements and said the United States would continue to hold China's feet to the fire in that area. However, he did not signal any new cases to be filed at the WTO.

Kirk also did not directly address the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's call for free-trade negotiations with Brazil, India and Egypt, but said the United States wanted to work with those countries to expand trade.