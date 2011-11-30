WASHINGTON Nov 30 The United States plans to
pursue a "robust" trade agenda, including negotiation of new
deals and enforcement of old ones, to create jobs and stimulate
economic growth, the top U.S. trade official said on Wednesday.
"We're not going to leave any jobs on the table," U.S.
Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a speech at the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce.
In a wide-ranging speech, Kirk said the United States and
eight other countries in the Asia Pacific were determined to
reach agreement on a regional trade pact by the end of 2012.
He also discussed plans to deepen economic ties with the
27-nation European Union through possible trade talks.
"Everything is on the table," Kirk said.
His remarks came one day before the European Union is due
to tell the United States how it plans to comply with a ruling
against European "launch aid" loans for Airbus.
Kirk said the Obama administration was determined that case
would not just be a "paper victory" for the United States, and
added he wanted to negotiate a "mutually agreeable" solution to
get rid of all WTO-inconsistent measures in the aerospace
sector.
The European Union has also successfully challenged some
U.S. government support for Boeing at the WTO. That case is
still in the appeals stage so Washington is not yet in a
position where it is obligated to put forward a plan to
comply.