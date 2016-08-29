WASHINGTON Aug 29 The White House on Monday
said it was hopeful it could win congressional approval of the
Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact before President Barack
Obama leaves office, and warned that failing to do so would
undermine U.S. leadership in the region.
"The president is going to make a strong case that we have
made progress and there is a path for us to get this done before
the president leaves office," White House spokesman Josh Earnest
told a new briefing ahead of a trip by Obama to Asia this week.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing
by James Dalgleish)