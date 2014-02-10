WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. trade representative
on Monday will announce a trade enforcement action tied to
India, his office said, a move that could further rile relations
after an incident last year involving the arrest and
strip-search of an Indian consul.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman will discuss the
action at a news conference at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT), his office
said on Sunday night. The Office of the U.S. Trade
Representative said it could offer no additional details.
On Friday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce called on Washington
to ratchet up pressure on India over intellectual property
rights, a move that could help prevent Indian companies from
producing cheap generic versions of medicines still under patent
protection.
Also this week, the U.S. International Trade Commission has
a hearing scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday to look into
Indian trade and investment practices.
In a submission to the USTR, the Chamber of Commerce asked
that India be classified as a Priority Foreign Country, a tag
given to the worst offenders when it comes to protecting
intellectual property and one that could trigger trade
sanctions.
Other trade groups, including those representing the
pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries, echoed the call for
a tougher stance on India.
India is on the U.S. government's Priority Watch List for
countries whose practices on protecting intellectual property
Washington believes should be monitored closely.
The United States and India have been trying to get their
relations back on track after New Delhi blamed Washington for a
"mini crisis" over the treatment of its deputy consul general in
New York in December.
The diplomat, Devyani Khobragade, was arrested and
strip-searched after she was accused of visa fraud and
underpaying her maid.
Her treatment provoked protests in India, which curbed
privileges offered to U.S. diplomats in retaliation and asked
Washington to withdraw a diplomat from New Delhi.
Khobragade left the United States in January after a complex
deal in which her diplomatic status was switched to the United
Nations, affording her a greater degree of immunity from
prosecution. But U.S. authorities have so far refused to drop
the charges against her.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Additional reporting by Krista
Hughes and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Eric Walsh)