BRIEF-GTL Infrastructure Dec-qtr loss widens
* Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 1.01 billion rupees as per ind-as; income from operations was 2.51 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2jWD9Yn Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 7 The United States on Monday confirmed import duties on shipments of steel threaded rod from India after finding the goods were made using unfair government subsidies and sold too cheaply in U.S. markets.
In its final ruling, the Department of Commerce said most imports of the rod, which were valued at an estimated $19 million in 2013, would face a dumping margin of 16.74 percent and a subsidy rate of 8.61 percent.
The rod is often used in commercial construction to support electrical conduits, pipes for plumbing, ductwork and sprinkler systems and for bolting together pipe joints in the waterworks industry.
The complaint was lodged by All America Threaded Products, Bay Standard Manufacturing and Vulcan Threaded Products. The U.S. International Trade Commission is due to make its final decision in the case by Aug. 17. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Net loss in Dec quarter last year was 1.01 billion rupees as per ind-as; income from operations was 2.51 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2jWD9Yn Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, Jan 24 India hopes to conclude negotiations with the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to fill its strategic oil reserves at Mangalore, in southern India, a foreign ministry official said.
* Dec quarter net profit 76.3 million rupees versus 100.5 million rupees year ago