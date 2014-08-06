WASHINGTON Aug 6 The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday scotched import duties on shipments of steel threaded rod from India after finding the imports did not injure or threaten the local industry.

Imports were worth an estimated $19 million in 2013 and drew a complaint from U.S. firms All America Threaded Products, Bay Standard Manufacturing and Vulcan Threaded Products.

The Department of Commerce found last month the goods were made using unfair government subsidies and sold too cheaply in U.S. markets, but the ITC vote means the duties set in Commerce's final decision will not proceed.

The rod is often used in commercial construction to support electrical conduits, pipes for plumbing, ductwork and sprinkler systems and for bolting together pipe joints in the waterworks industry. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)