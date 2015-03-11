WASHINGTON, March 11 Law professors from around
the United States on Wednesday urged lawmakers to keep rules to
protect foreign investors out of trade pacts, warning they would
give big companies too much power.
The letter from more than 100 law professors, from schools
including Columbia and Harvard, is the latest step in a campaign
against investor-state dispute settlement, or ISDS, laws.
The push is championed by influential Democratic Senator
Elizabeth Warren, who told reporters that rules allowing private
companies to seek compensation from governments were a "bad
deal."
"The letter demonstrates that ISDS should raise alarm bells
for everyone," she said on a call to release the letter.
United Nations figures show investor-state claims jumped
since 2002, with high-profile cases such as a challenge by
tobacco company Philip Morris's Asian arm to Australia's
plain cigarette packaging law.
Consumer group Public Citizen and the libertarian Cato
Institute have both warned that cases against the United States
may increase as more large companies are headquartered outside
the country.
The Obama administration, which has rejected criticism of
the rules, on Wednesday released a fact sheet to rebut what it
said were incorrect claims.
White House National Economic Council Director Jeff Zients
wrote in a blog last month that ISDS rules proposed in the
proposed 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal would
narrow the scope of injuries for which companies can seek
compensation, quickly dismiss frivolous claims, exclude sham
corporations and make proceedings open and transparent.
National Association of Manufacturers Vice President Linda
Dempsey said many foreign governments discriminated against U.S.
companies, stole technology and denied them fair treatment.
"ISDS provides an internationally recognized enforcement
mechanism that ensures investors an objective hearing if a
foreign government denies the most basic internationally
recognized rights," she said.
A Center for Strategic and International Studies report
found 40 percent of claims arose in sectors with high levels of
state intervention, such as oil, and most are against countries
with weak legal institutions, like Argentina and Venezuela.
U.S. companies have brought 15 percent of pending cases
before the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of
Investment Disputes. There are no pending cases against
Washington, which has never lost a case.
The rules are also a source of controversy in a proposed
trade pact with the European Union, with particularly fierce
opposition in Germany, Europe's largest exporter.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)