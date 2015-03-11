(Adds quote from letter, updates signatories, adds link to
letter, quote from USTR)
WASHINGTON, March 11 Law professors from across
the United States urged lawmakers to keep rules to protect
foreign investors out of trade pacts on Wednesday, warning they
would give big companies too much power.
The warning came in a letter from 129 law professors and
lecturers, from schools including Columbia and Harvard. It
marked the latest step in a campaign against investor-state
dispute settlement, or ISDS, laws spearheaded by influential
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren.
"ISDS threatens domestic sovereignty by empowering foreign
corporations to bypass domestic court systems and privately
enforce terms of a trade agreement," the letter said.
Warren told reporters that the letter showed rules allowing
private companies to seek compensation from governments "should
raise alarm bells for everyone."
United Nations figures show investor-state claims have
jumped since 2002, with high-profile cases such as a challenge
by tobacco company Philip Morris' Asian arm to
Australia's plain cigarette packaging law.
Consumer group Public Citizen and the libertarian Cato
Institute have both warned that cases against the United States
may increase as more large companies are headquartered outside
the country.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office released a fact sheet
to rebut what it said were incorrect claims and said most ISDS
cases were brought by individuals or small and medium sized
businesses.
"ISDS arbitration is needed because the potential for bias
can be high in situations where a foreign investor is seeking to
redress injury in a domestic court, especially against the
government itself," USTR said.
National Association of Manufacturers Vice President Linda
Dempsey said many foreign governments discriminated against U.S.
companies, stole technology and denied them fair treatment.
"ISDS provides an internationally recognized enforcement
mechanism that ensures investors an objective hearing if a
foreign government denies the most basic internationally
recognized rights," she said.
A Center for Strategic and International Studies report
found 40 percent of claims arose in sectors with high levels of
state intervention, such as oil, and most are against countries
with weak legal institutions, like Argentina and Venezuela.
U.S. companies have brought 15 percent of pending cases
before the World Bank's International Center for Settlement of
Investment Disputes. There are no pending cases against
Washington, which has never lost a case.
The rules are also a source of controversy in a proposed
trade pact with the European Union, with particularly fierce
opposition in Germany, Europe's largest exporter.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Tom
Brown)