(Adds comments from lawyers, USTR)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, March 25 Australia's medicine
subsidies, Canadian films and culture, and capital controls in
Chile would be carved out from investment protection rules being
negotiated in a Pacific trade pact, according to a draft text
released by Wikileaks on Wednesday.
An investment chapter, dated Jan. 20, from the 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal was released amid
controversy over rules allowing companies to sue foreign
governments, which critics say should be dropped from the pact.
The 55-page draft says countries cannot treat investors from
a partner country differently from local investors, lays out
compensation to be paid if property is expropriated or
nationalized and sets out how to resolve disputes.
Consumer group Public Citizen said the definition of
investment was too broad, covering even "failed attempts" to
invest such as channeling resources to set up a business. But
Center for Strategic and International Studies senior adviser
Scott Miller said most treaties defined investment broadly and
the draft was close to a publicly available U.S. model text.
Lise Johnson, head of investment law at the Columbia Center
on Sustainable Investment, said governments' rights to regulate
for environmental and public interest purposes seemed "very
weak." But Miller said they were not a big carve-out.
A footnote says that investor-state dispute settlement
(ISDS) rules do not apply to Australia, although it notes:
"deletion of footnote is subject to certain conditions."
The exemptions sought would protect countries from being
sued by foreign corporations that complain they do not get the
same treatment as domestic firms because of government actions,
such as sovereign debt defaults or government procurement.
Mexico, Canada, New Zealand and Australia want a free pass
for foreign investments requiring special approval, often for
sensitive local sectors such as banking or communications.
Australia wants to exclude medical programs and Canada to
exempt cultural sectors, including films, music and books.
An annex states that Chile's central bank can impose capital
controls and maintains restrictions on foreign investors
transferring sale proceeds offshore.
Chile and other emerging markets have seen large inflows of
foreign investment, which can push up currencies and destabilize
the local economy.
Critics argue the rules give companies too much power to sue
governments. But business groups say they are necessary to stop
unscrupulous governments from discriminating against
foreigners.
TPP countries hope to wrap up negotiations on the deal by
midyear.
A U.S. Trade Representative spokesman said investment
agreements sought to protect Americans doing business abroad and
ensure the ability to regulate in the public interest at home.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Jonathan Oatis)