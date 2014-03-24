WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. and Japanese trade
negotiators will meet this week and next for further talks over
farm tariffs and auto exports in the lead-up to President Barack
Obama's planned trip to Asia.
The U.S. trade representative said Japanese deputy chief
negotiator Hiroshi Oe would visit Washington on March 27-28 for
another round of talks on market access, the fourth round of
bilateral meetings in a little over a month.
They will be followed by separate talks on motor vehicle
trade on March 31 and April 1, as the United States and Japan
attempt to break an impasse over sensitive issues that is
holding up completion of the Trans-Pacific Partnership among 12
Pacific Rim nations.
The United States wants Japan to open up its rice, wheat,
beef and pork, dairy and sugar sectors while Japan is keen for a
timetable on U.S. promises to drop tariffs of 2.5 percent on
imports of passenger cars and 25 percent on light trucks.
Obama is scheduled to be in Tokyo on April 22-23 for talks
with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Leslie Adler)