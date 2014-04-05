WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. Trade Representative
Michael Froman will travel to Japan on Monday for high-level
talks in a bid to break a stalemate over market access for
American farm groups and autos, his office said on Saturday.
Talks about a 12-nation Pacific Rim trade pact have been
bogged down as the United States tried to persuade Japan to
lower trade barriers.
Froman said on Thursday it was time for Japan "to step up to
the plate" and open its markets, which will then pave the way
for an agreement on the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Acting Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Wendy Cutler had
already been scheduled to visit Tokyo next week as bilateral
talks have accelerated ahead of a visit to Japan later this
month by President Barack Obama.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Sandra Maler and Eric
Walsh)