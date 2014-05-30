WASHINGTON May 30 The United States and Japan
still have a way to go in resolving access for U.S. farm exports
to the Japanese market as part of Pacific trade talks, a senior
Japanese official said on Friday.
"There was some progress but we are still far apart,"
Japan's Deputy Chief Negotiator Hiroshi Oe told reporters after
two days of meetings with U.S. officials on farm exports.
Talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation grouping
that would stretch from Asia to Latin America, seek to remove
tariffs and other barriers to trade, particularly for
agricultural goods.
The United States wants Japan to open its rice, beef and
pork, dairy, and sugar markets. Japan has said it cannot
completely eliminate tariffs on all those products, prompting
calls from U.S. farm groups for it to be dropped from the talks.
Oe brushed off the call and said U.S. negotiators had not
raised the prospect of excluding Japan at the Washington
meetings.
"Japanese farm groups are also stakeholders ... we are not
negotiating with the stakeholders," he said.
Asked if Japan intended to offer the same terms to other TPP
countries as it agreed with the United States, Oe said it would
depend on the tariff line but in general, "we try to apply the
same formula."
