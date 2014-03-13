(Adds quote from Japanese negotiator in paragraphs 4 and 5)
WASHINGTON, March 12 The United States and Japan
made some progress on resolving a deadlock over tariffs on farm
and industrial exports which is dragging on a wider Pacific
trade deal, a senior Japanese official said on Wednesday.
Plans for a free trade agreement among 12 Pacific Rim
nations, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), have been bogged
down amid a stand-off between the United States and Japan over
market access.
"I don't say that there's a breakthrough but that we had a
bit of progress, little progress," Japanese deputy chief
negotiator Hiroshi Oe said after two days of talks, the third
round of bilateral negotiations in less than a month.
Oe suggested Japan was in no hurry to compromise to get a
deal before a planned visit to Japan by U.S. President Barack
Obama's in late April.
"It is a negotiation, so we would never start out by setting
a deadline and then wrap it up no matter what," he said.
The United States had hoped to complete the TPP, which
includes Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, Malaysia and others, by
the end of last year but many issues are still on the table.
Japan, which has tried to protect its rice, wheat, beef and
pork, dairy and sugar from outside competition, is at the center
of the debate as farmers in big agricultural exporting nations
push for elimination of all tariffs.
U.S. Acting Deputy Trade Representative Wendy Cutler said on
Friday the United States continued to seek "meaningful market
access" from Japan for agricultural exports.
The United States is also nervously eyeing a trade deal
close to conclusion between Japan and Australia, another TPP
partner, which may give Australian exporters better access to
Japan than their U.S. counterparts.
Japan's entry to the TPP last year raised the stakes for all
participants, given the size of its market and past reticence in
signing up to free trade deals, but it also created controversy
in the United States, where trade with Japan continues to be a
hot political issue.
"We are not going to be supportive of an agreement with
Japan in it unless there is certainly a clear opening of their
markets for their sensitive products," American Farm Bureau
Federation President Bob Stallman said.
FOOD SAFETY RULES
Japan's food safety rules as well as tariffs and quotas are
a source of concern for trading partners. Beef producers in
Canada and the United States lost share in the Japanese market
to Australia, and to a lesser extent New Zealand, after Japan
banned beef imports after an outbreak of mad cow disease in
North America.
Autos are also a source of contention. U.S. automakers
complain that Japan, where imported cars make up less than 10
percent of the market, sets up barriers to imports such as
strict dealership limits, regulation and taxes, even though
there are no tariffs.
But Japanese automakers argue that U.S. manufacturers are
not producing and marketing enough of the small cars which are
popular with domestic consumers. Japan wants the United States
to set a timeline for scrapping tariffs of 2.5 percent on
imports of passenger cars and 25 percent on light trucks.
U.S. opponents of the TPP said since a free trade deal was
signed with South Korea two years ago, imports of passenger
vehicles from South Korea had risen more quickly than U.S.
vehicle exports, setting a worrying precedent for future trade
agreements.
A fall in the total value of U.S. exports to South Korea in
the last two years showed why TPP talks should stop, said trade
groups including consumer group Public Citizen and the United
Steelworkers Union.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said an 80 percent
rise in passenger vehicle exports and an increase in exports of
agricultural products such as dairy and soybean oil were
evidence the agreement was worthwhile.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
(Reporting by Krista Hughes, additional reporting by Kaori
Kaneko; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Simon Cameron-Moore)