WASHINGTON, June 25 Democrats in the U.S.
Congress who backed legislation key to sealing a Pacific Rim
trade pact this week shrugged off threats of retribution from
labor unions and liberal activists who have vowed to hold them
accountable at future elections.
Forty-one Democrats this week defied pressure and supported
legislation to let the White House seal trade deals and send
them on a fast track through Congress.
Unions and political groups such as Democracy for America
and the Working Families Party have pledged to hold pro-trade
Democrats' feet to the fire, including potentially running rival
candidates at primaries for 2016 congressional elections.
Working Families National Director Dan Cantor said it was
premature to say which districts might be targeted, but
discussions were under way about possible House challenges.
"The combination of local anger and a viable candidate makes
a potentially volatile situation," he said.
Lawmakers, who have endured picketing, sit-ins, advertising
campaigns and protests during a bruising battle for
congressional approval, were largely unfazed.
"One doesn't like to have your friends cranky but I've been
serving this community for decades," said veteran Oregon
Representative Earl Blumenauer.
"If they oppose me because of trade I think it helps me
politically, quite frankly," said first-term Representative Brad
Ashford of Nebraska. "We have strong labor unions and they are
my friends, but if they choose to oppose me because of a bill
that will actually provide bigger and better and higher-wage
jobs for them, that's their choice."
Democrats who voted for trade promotion authority (TPA) may
also win backing from business groups more commonly aligned with
Republican candidates, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and
the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).
"For members, Republicans and Democrats, who voted for
market opening and the TPA, we are going to do everything we can
to be supportive," NAM senior vice president of policy and
government relations Aric Newhouse said.
Trade supporters also take heart from President Barack
Obama's promise the White House would have their backs if they
were challenged by unions.
"At the end of the day I think the president can have a huge
impact on primaries," said Connecticut Representative Jim Himes,
adding unions were playing with fire by threatening Democrats.
"It's better to have an ally that's with you 90 percent of
the time than to risk replacing that individual ... with
somebody who will be with you zero percent of the time."
