MOVES-Goldman picks Lemkau, Nachmann to run investment bank
NEW YORK, May 8 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs has named Gregg Lemkau and Marc Nachmann as co-heads of investment banking alongside John Waldron, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday legislation to streamline the passage of trade deals through Congress remains a top priority and he hopes for progress in April.
Senate Committee on Finance chairman Orrin Hatch, a Republican, said on Monday an agreement with the panel's top Democrat, Ron Wyden, on the bill was unlikely until after Congress returns from a two-week break, in mid-April.
"I'm hoping the Finance Committee will be able to get trade promotion authority out of the committee very quickly after we come back and it's a top priority for me," McConnell told reporters.
The legislation, which would allow lawmakers to set objectives for trade deals in exchange for a yes-or-no vote, is seen as key to finalizing a Pacific trade pact. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Krista Hughes; editing by Andrew Hay)
* ESTIMATED (UNAUDITED) NET ASSET VALUE OF A BREDERODE SHARE AT END OF APRIL, 2017 WAS AROUND EUR 60 VERSUS EUR 58.2 AT THE END OF LAST YEAR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)