BRIEF-BVF Partners reports 9.5 pct passive stake in Tocagen
* BVF Partners L.P. reports 9.5 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as on April 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pmO5Bn) Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexico and the United States have reached a deal in a sugar dispute that has threatened potentially steep duties on Mexican sugar imports to the U.S. market, a source familiar with talks said on Monday.
"There's a deal," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Details of the accord were due to be announced later on Monday, the source added. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
* BVF Partners L.P. reports 9.5 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as on April 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pmO5Bn) Further company coverage:
* Sl Green Realty Corp - CEO Marc Holliday's total compensation for 2016 was $17.3 million versus $23 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pMWco2) Further company coverage: