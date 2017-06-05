(Adds details on previous proposals, comment from
Washington-based source)
WASHINGTON, June 5 U.S. Commerce Secretary
Wilbur Ross on Monday extended the deadline for sugar trade
negotiations between the United States and Mexico by 24 hours,
saying extra time was needed to complete "final technical
consultations" for a deal.
"The two sides have come together in quite meaningful ways,
but there remain a few technical details to work out," Ross said
in a statement as time was running out on a Monday deadline. "We
are quite optimistic that our two nations are on the precipice
of an agreement we can all support, and so have decided that a
short extension of the deadline is in everyone's best interest."
The delay was announced after Mexican sources said the two
governments had reached a proposed agreement that would avert
steep U.S. duties by constraining imports of Mexican sugar. But
one of the sources said members of the U.S. sugar industry were
not happy with the proposal and were pressuring the Trump
administration to scrap it.
A deal would end more than a year of wrangling over sugar
between the two countries and avert threats of Mexican
retaliation against U.S. high-fructose corn syrup that would
sour trade relations ahead of the renegotiation of the North
American Free Trade Agreement.
Ross did not provide details of the issues yet to be
resolved in his statement.
A Washington-based source familiar with the negotiations
said that the two sides had "come together" on the four largest
issues separating the U.S. and Mexican sugar industries, but
some technical details still needed to be worked out. The person
declined to elaborate.
