in 19 hours
Mexico sets out NAFTA goals ahead of re-negotiation talks - document
August 1, 2017 / 5:02 PM / in 19 hours

Mexico sets out NAFTA goals ahead of re-negotiation talks - document

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mexico has set out its goals for the upcoming renegotiation of NAFTA, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday, prioritizing free access for goods and services, greater labor market integration and a strengthening of energy security.

The economy ministry document, circulating in the Mexican senate and dated July, will serve as the basis for the upcoming talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement which are slated to kick off in Washington D.C. on August 16. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)

