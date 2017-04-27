MEXICO CITY Relations between the United States and Mexico have seen "enormous progress" during the first months of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.

His remarks followed a Wednesday night call between Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in which the leaders discussed the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Videgaray said the call, which was initiated by Pena Nieto and lasted about 20 minutes, focused exclusively on the looming talks over NAFTA's "renegotiation and modernization.” He noted that Trump wanted to see the talks accelerated.

"We have generated a respectful dynamic through dialogue ... we've advanced enormously in the correct direction," Videgaray told local broadcaster Televisa in an interview.

He added that the two leaders did not set a date for a summit.

Videgaray struck an optimistic tone despite noting that the U.S. and Mexican governments still had "many well-known public differences."

"I believe that all the conditions to reach a good negotiation exist, that will suit Mexico ... and that is also good for the region, for both Canada and the United States," said Videgaray, who previously served as finance minister.

Trump said earlier on Thursday morning on Twitter that renegotiating NAFTA with neighboring Mexico and Canada was "very possible," but he threatened to scrap the pact if the countries failed to reach a "fair deal for all."

(Reporting by Veronica Gomez and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)