MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexico expects to export 1.5 million tonnes of sugar to the United States during the current season following a trade deal struck on Monday, which would mark a sharp drop compared to last season, the country's sugar chamber said on Tuesday.

The volume of shipments compares with an estimated 1.9 million tonnes of sugar exported during the 2013/14 crop year that ended on Sept. 30. That would equate to a more than 20 percent drop during the 2014/15 season.

Juan Cortina, president of Mexico's sugar chamber, added that the deal does not involve a fixed export quota but instead will use a formula to set allowed shipments to the U.S. market.

Mexico and the United States reached a deal on Monday to avert potentially steep duties on Mexican sugar imports to the United States, defusing a months-long dispute that threatened to escalate into a major trade war.

In the deal hammered out hours before U.S. regulators were going to slap penalties on Mexican imports, the U.S. Department of Commerce said officials initialed a draft agreement that would suspend both anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duties on the goods, if adopted in full.

The deal would set a price floor to guard against undercutting or keeping U.S. prices artificially low, smooth out supply over the year and limit the amount of refined sugar that may enter the U.S. market. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)