By David Lawder, Adriana Barrera and Anthony Esposito
| WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, June 5
U.S. Commerce
Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday extended the deadline for
U.S.-Mexico sugar trade negotiations by 24 hours, and sources on
either side of the spat said U.S. industry added new demands
after the governments struck a provisional deal.
Ross said extra time was needed to complete "final technical
consultations" for a deal. At stake is the possibility of stiff
U.S. duties and Mexican retaliation on imports of American
high-fructose corn syrup ahead of wider trade talks expected in
August.
An agreement in Washington would end a year of wrangling
over Mexican sugar exports. The latest talks began in March, two
months after President Donald Trump took power vowing a tougher
line on trade to protect U.S. industry and jobs.
They are seen as a precursor to the more complex discussions
on the North American Free Trade Agreement between the United
States, Mexico and Canada.
"The two sides have come together in quite meaningful ways,
but there remain a few technical details to work out," Ross said
in a statement as time was running out on a Monday deadline.
"We are quite optimistic that our two nations are on the
precipice of an agreement we can all support, and so have
decided that a short extension of the deadline is in everyone's
best interest."
Ross did not provide details of the issues yet to be
resolved in his statement.
ICE U.S. domestic raw sugar futures for July delivery
finished down 2.9 percent at 27.66 cents per lb, in the
largest one-day loss in over a year.
While one Mexican official familiar with the talks
described what was still being discussed as details of
"implementation" of the main points already agreed, another
expressed frustration with the disruptions in the talks.
The officials and two other sources with direct knowledge of
the talks in the morning said an agreement had been struck
between the governments. However, as the day progressed, one of
the officials began to worry about growing resistance from U.S.
industry, saying he thought lobbyists were trying to postpone an
agreement.
The Mexican official and a U.S. industry source said the
U.S. sugar industry then came back with additional demands
outside of the terms agreed on earlier.
The demands included changes to a "first refusal right" that
would allow Mexico to sell U.S. refiners any additional sugar
they needed beyond agreed quotas, the official said, complaining
that the demands were like "a moving target."
That source said the cane refiner ASR Group, a partnership
that includes the politically connected Fanjul family, was
active in raising the new requirements. The Fanjuls own Domino
Sugar, C&H, and Florida Crystals.
ASR Group declined to comment on its involvement in the
talks.
In an earlier attempt to break the impasse, U.S. Commerce
Secretary Ross came close to hammering out a compromise deal
before a deadline in May, but that also fell through when the
U.S. sugar lobby upped pressure on U.S. lawmakers, said two
sources familiar with the talks.
The powerful lobby also includes Imperial Sugar Co
, owned by Louis Dreyfus Co, and U.S. cane and beet
growers.
A Washington-based source familiar with the negotiations
said that the two sides had "come together" on the four largest
issues separating the U.S. and Mexican sugar industries, but
some technical details still needed to be worked out. The person
declined to elaborate.
The agreed terms would lower the proportion of refined sugar
Mexico can export to the United States to 30 percent of total
exports, from 53 percent, one of the Mexican government sources
said.
The agreement would also cut the quality of Mexico's crude
sugar exports to 99.2 percent, from 99.5 percent, the source
said, tackling a key complaint of U.S. refiners, who have said
Mexican crude sugar was close to refined and going straight to
consumers.
It also contemplated an increase on the price paid for
Mexican sugar, to 23 cents per lb for raw sugar and 28 cents for
refined, the source said.
Corn refiners including Archer Daniels Midland Co,
Cargill Inc, Corn Products International Inc and Tate
& Lyle Plc would be affected if a final deal is not
reached and Mexico resorted to retaliatory tariffs against
fructose syrup.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Dave Graham and Anthony Esposito
in Mexico and David Lawder in Washington; Additional reporting
by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Lisa Shumaker)