(Combines stories, adds quotes, details)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON Oct 14 Mexican Economy Minister
Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday a win-win solution to a
dispute with the United States over sugar is within reach and
could avoid a damaging trade war.
Speaking during a visit to Washington, Guajardo said he was
optimistic of agreeing a negotiated settlement whereby Mexico
would agree to limit exports at a level which would satisfy its
cane growers without inundating the U.S. market.
"If that range comes up as a possibility in the following
days, I think we will get an agreement," he told reporters.
"We want to find a solution where everybody wins."
Guajardo said retaliation would escalate the complaint filed
by U.S. sugar producers against their Mexican colleagues earlier
this year into an all-out fight where "everybody is going to
lose."
Still, Mexico had several weapons at its disposal, including
a case before the World Trade Organization, and would take some
kind of action if a settlement could not be reached, he said.
"I do trust the intelligence of the parties in both that at
the end of the day we can come out with an agreement that we can
live with on both sides," Guajardo said
The U.S. Department of Commerce has recommended preliminary
anti-subsidy duties of up to 17.01 percent on Mexican imports
and is due to make a decision on anti-dumping duties on Oct. 24.
But duties could be suspended if the parties can reach an
agreement to cap exports, which are currently unlimited, at a
certain level.
The head of Mexico's government-owned mills has said Mexico
would be open to a settlement which set an export minimum of
between 1.1 million and 1.3 million tonnes.
The American Sugar Alliance (ASA), which represents U.S.
sugar farmers and processors, complained cheap, subsidized sugar
was flooding the U.S. market, which is heavily protected.
Duties would mean companies like sweets and food makers
Hershey Co, Mondelez International Inc, General
Mills Inc and drinks makers such as Coca Cola Co would
have to pay extra for imported Mexican sugar, possibly pushing
up prices.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Andrew Hay)