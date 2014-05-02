WASHINGTON May 2 The U.S. Commerce Department
set preliminary duties on Friday on imports of food additive
monosodium glutamate (MSG) from China and Indonesia after
finding the imports were being sold in the United States too
cheaply.
Under the preliminary ruling, imports from China will face a
dumping margin of just over 52 percent and imports from
Indonesia a dumping margin of nearly 6 percent.
The complaint was lodged by Ajinomoto North America Inc.,
the North American division of Japan's Ajinomoto.
In 2013, imports of MSG from China were valued at an
estimated $33.5 million and from Indonesia at $6 million,
Commerce said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes, editing by G Crosse)