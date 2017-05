OTTAWA, March 9 Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Thursday that any move by Washington to impose a border adjustment tax would hurt both countries, Ottawa said in a statement.

Freeland also stressed to Ross the importance of trying to settle a long-running dispute over Canadian exports of softwood lumber, the statement said. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Cooney)