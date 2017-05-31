WASHINGTON May 31 U.S. Commerce Secretary
Wilbur Ross said the best window to complete the renegotiation
of the North American Free Trade Agreement is between now and
early January, well before Mexico's general elections in July
2018.
Speaking at an event held at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a
Washington think-tank, Ross said also said that the Commerce
Department would impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on
Mexican sugar and Canadian softwood lumber if negotiated
settlements in those trade disputes could not be reached. The
deadline for a Mexican sugar deal is June 5.
(Reporting by David Lawder)