WASHINGTON May 31 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the best window to complete the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement is between now and early January, well before Mexico's general elections in July 2018.

Speaking at an event held at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think-tank, Ross said also said that the Commerce Department would impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on Mexican sugar and Canadian softwood lumber if negotiated settlements in those trade disputes could not be reached. The deadline for a Mexican sugar deal is June 5.

(Reporting by David Lawder)