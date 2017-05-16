WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. Senator Charles Grassley
said on Tuesday that he believes the Trump administration will
likely pursue a trilateral trade deal with Canada and Mexico as
it renegotiates the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Speaking to reporters after leaving a Senate Finance
Committee meeting with new U.S. Trade Representative Robert
Lighthizer, Grassley, a Republican, said: "It sounds to me like
it's going to be trilateral unless there's problems that come up
with that sort of machinery, then of course they would do it
bilaterally."
