Mexico welcomes U.S. NAFTA objectives, eyes stronger North America

MEXICO CITY, July 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's government on Monday welcomed the United States' publication of its objectives for the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and said it would work to strengthen the region during the talks.

In a statement, the Mexican economy ministry said it expected the United States, Mexico and Canada to be able to begin talks from Aug. 16 and would continue with domestic consultations on the revamp of the accord until early August.

"Mexico's government is working to achieve a constructive negotiation process that will allow trade and investment flows to increase and consolidates cooperation and economic integration to strengthen North American competitiveness," the ministry said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Dave Graham)