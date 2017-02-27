Feb 27 Mexico's economy minister Ildefonso
Guajardo warned that his country will break off negotiations on
the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if the United
States were to propose tariffs on products from Mexico,
Bloomberg reported on Monday.
"The moment that they say, 'We're going to put a 20 percent
tariff on cars,' I get up from the table," Guajardo told
Bloomberg in an interview. (bloom.bg/2m20ys4)
U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to scuttle NAFTA, the
1994 trade accord which also includes Canada, if he cannot
recast it to benefit U.S. interests, raising the risk of a major
economic shock for Mexico.
Mexico, which is preparing to discuss changes to some trade
rules under the NAFTA, has however expressed confidence that
Trump will not be able to impose harsh barriers on imports
anytime soon.
Mexican officials expect talks to start in June, Bloomberg
reported.
Trump spoke positively about a border adjustment tax being
pushed by Republicans in Congress as a way to boost exports in
an interview with Reuters last week.
Trump has sent conflicting signals about his position on the
border adjustment tax in separate media interviews last month,
saying in one interview that it was "too complicated" and in
another that it was still on the table.
The White House and the Mexican government were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)