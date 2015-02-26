Euro zone bond yields rise as focus tilts back to macro outlook
* Focus back on economic outlook and ECB after French election
WASHINGTON Feb 26 President Barack Obama will make the case for trade deals such as the Trans Pacific Partnership in a round of local television interviews scheduled for Thursday, the White House said.
Obama continues to push the need for the trade deals in conversations with members of his party who have raised concerns that the change could hurt American workers, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Focus back on economic outlook and ECB after French election
LONDON, May 9 A raft of well-received updates and a recovery in resources stocks helped European shares rebound early on Tuesday from the previous session's slight losses, although shares in Micro Focus dropped.