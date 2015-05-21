WASHINGTON May 21 U.S. President Barack Obama praised U.S. senators on Thursday for advancing legislation that would help him complete a trade pact with Asian countries, a major policy priority for the White House.

"I want to thank a bipartisan group of senators who took a big step forward this morning on a trade agenda that is consistent with strong labor standards, strong environmental standards," Obama said at the beginning of a meeting with members of his cabinet.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)