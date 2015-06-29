(Adds details throughout, background)
By Roberta Rampton and Lindsay Dunsmuir
WASHINGTON, June 29 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Monday signed into law legislation that gives him
"fast-track" power to push ahead on a Pacific Rim trade deal
that has been the subject of intense debate in Congress and
across the nation.
Flanked by some of the lawmakers who supported the bill
through a six-week congressional battle, Obama acknowledged that
his fight to secure the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership was
far from over.
"We still have some tough negotiations that are going to be
taking place," Obama said at a signing ceremony. He noted that
lawmakers and the public will be able to scrutinize the trade
deal before it is finalized. "The debate will not end with this
bill signing," he said.
The package also included aid for workers who lose their
jobs as a result of trade, and an Africa trade preferences bill.
Obama wants the trade deal to be a central part of his
administration's foreign policy pivot to Asia and to help serve
as a counterweight to the economic might of China. He also hopes
to complete an ambitious trade deal with the European Union.
Republicans, who traditionally support free trade deals,
backed Obama and helped get the legislation through Congress.
But they faced obstacles from skeptical Democrats, who worry the
trade deal will hurt American jobs, and were pressured by unions
to vote against the bills.
"I think it's fair to say that getting these bills through
Congress has not been easy. They've been declared dead more than
once," Obama said, thanking Republican leaders by name as well
as Democratic supporters "who took tough votes" to get the bills
passed.
"I would not be signing these bills if I was not absolutely
convinced that these pieces of legislation are ultimately good
for American workers," he said.
Obama urged lawmakers to "summon the same spirit" to work
with him to renew funding for highways, bridges and other
infrastructure projects. The Highway Trust Fund is on track to
run out of money in July.
As Obama signed the legislation, using a set of 20
commemorative pens set out for the ceremony, he remarked: "This
is so much fun, we should do it again!"
"No, thank you," came a sotto voce reply from one of the
lawmakers, eliciting laughter.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Lindsay Dunsmuir and Emily
Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler and Dan Grebler)